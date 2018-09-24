David Beckham just visited this landmark for the first time - find out why The retired footballer is very well travelled!

David Beckham has been lucky enough to travel the world thanks to his football career, and at the weekend he was able to tick another major world landmark off his bucket list - the Great Wall of China. The dad-of-four headed to China as part of a trip with the China Youth Football Development Programme, but took the opportunity to do some sightseeing while he was there.

The retired footballer shared a photo as he stood next to the Great Wall on Friday, looking smart in a denim shirt and trousers. "Today I was able to visit The Great Wall of China for the first time. I feel so lucky that my work allows me to travel and to see beautiful places like this... AMAZING, "he wrote.

David Beckham visited the Great Wall of China

David also showcased his football skills during the trip, taking to Instagram to post snaps of himself training with a beautiful mountain backdrop. "What a beautiful backdrop... One of the best places I've ever hit a 70 yard pass... Didn't quite make the wall but I wasn't far off. What an experience," David told fans. He also shared a photo of the youth football team he had enjoyed a training session with, adding the caption: "A great day playing football with some really talented kids from the China Youth Football Development Programme, thank you @aia.group."

STORY: What is David Beckham's net worth?

David's trip comes as he prepares to launch his new soccer team, Inter Miami. The well-travelled star has made several trips to Miami throughout the year, but has also found time for family holidays to Los Angeles, Montenegro and Bali in the last few months alone.

The dad-of-four played football with a youth team

At the end of August the family also holidayed in the south of France with close friends Elton John and David Furnish, with David and Victoria making a rare red carpet appearance in Monaco, where the sportsman was honoured with the 2018 UEFA President's Award and acknowledged for his "outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities".

MORE: Inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds country retreat

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.