David Beckham reveals he cut Harper's hair short – but he wasn't happy! The doting dad had been very vocal about keeping his little girl's hair long

David Beckham adored his daughter Harper's long hair, but recently she decided that she wanted it shorter, much to her dad's horror. However, despite admitting that he wasn’t happy with having Harper's hair cut, the doting father gushed that she has never looked more beautiful in a new Instagram post, revealing that he even had a part in cutting her hair himself. Taking to the popular picture-sharing platform on Monday, the retired footballer posted a black-and-white photo of Harper in the salon chair as he held the scissors to cut off his daughter's hair while posing as the hairdresser at work.

Harper Beckham's hair was cut by her dad David!

"Someone’s happy and someone’s not so happy, but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but," David captioned the photo, accompanied by a love heart emoji. Fans of the Beckham family were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "All dads are the same, so cute," while another said: "So nice and lovely!" A third added: "Cute! What a beautiful team!"

Harper is the apple of her dad's eye

As their only daughter, David and his wife Victoria Beckham have been precious about Harper's long hair. David previously told Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?" The apple of her dad's eye, David has previously said that he has "no power" when it comes to his daughter, telling ET: "I have no power with that little girl - no power whatsoever."

Harper is certainly following in her parent's footsteps when it comes to experimenting with different looks and is showing her own unique flare for fashion. A few weeks ago, the little girl debuted a rather unusual hair look on her mum Victoria's Instagram account. Harper featured in a photo with David, which showed her hair having been styled in two Princess Leia-esque buns on either side of her head.

The little girl has previously played hairdressers with David

It comes as no surprise that Harper is headstrong and knows what she wants. Victoria recently revealed the empowering advice she shares with her "strong, smart" daughter. Speaking at Forbes Women's Summit, she said: "Every day when Harper goes to school, she walks up the school stairs and I give her a kiss. I say, 'Harper, you're a girl, you can achieve anything. You can do anything that you want to do.'"