Lisa Armstrong takes to social media to ask fans a burning question Would you prefer Lisa to stay blonde or go brunette?

She may be busy working her beauty magic on the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing, but that hasn't stopped Lisa Armstrong from considering a transformation for herself. The 41-year-old, who confirmed her split from TV presenter Ant McPartlin in January, has asked her Instagram fans whether she should remain a blonde or go a darker shade. Alongside a pouty selfie, she wrote in the caption: "Wednesday selfie!! #bigquestion #stayblonde #orgobackdark?" Over the past few months, Lisa has rocked a variety of hairstyles, including a pale pink look and dying her tresses a lilac shade.

There was a mixed reaction from her followers, with some suggesting blondes have "more fun" whereas others believe you should go dark for winter months. "Oooo I love you [with] both. But I'd go dark for the season and then blonde again in the spring," said one fan, while another added: "Definitely dark. Love the blonde though but dark is more natural. Looking ace by the way." A third post read: "Blonde really suits you. Your looking gorgeous hun." Another follower remarked: "Dark, your eyes are stunning and pop even more with dark hair."

Last month, Lisa revealed she suffered with hair loss following her painful split from Ant. She admitted that her hair got damaged from over-bleaching as changing up her look was the "key to her new lease of life". She told Closer Magazine: "I love changing my hair - it's cool to have a different look every now and then. I bleached the hell out of it so it's almost falling out, which is another story. Who knows what colour it will be next." Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community.

