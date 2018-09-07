Lisa Armstrong and Strictly's Janette Manrara unite for secret announcement Janette Manrara has teased something new…

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing launch, lots of work has been put into the backstage preparations. The professional dancers have been littering their social media teasing the show as well as something new before they all officially take to the dancefloor with their celebrity partners on Saturday night. Keeping her fans in the loop, Janette Manrara shared a series of videos of herself getting ready to film a segment - which is yet to be revealed. And making sure she looks perfect, Strictly's head of make-up and hair Lisa Armstrong, was on hand to work her magic.

Lisa Armstrong was busy getting Strictly's Janette Manrara ready

The videos, which were filmed over a six-hour period, sees the ex-wife of Ant McPartlin putting concealer on Janette, who was seen bemoaning: "We're still here and Lisa is working on my second look." A few hours later, the professional dancer shared her delight as the end was almost near. "Lisa, I see the light, Lisa. Longest filming day ever! We're almost there." To which Lisa exclaimed: "We're almost done." The pair were also joined by celebrity hairstylist Lisa Davey, who appeared equally relieved that the day was coming to end.

Over the past couple of weeks, Lisa has been on hand to help the new cast, the professional dancers and the judges look their very best. Among this year's Strictly contestants are Steps star Faye Tozer, YouTuber Joe Sugg and former Blue singer Lee Ryan. Lisa - who is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television - will have a busy work schedule over the next few months when the BBC show officially starts on Saturday.

It was revealed in June that she will be coming back to the show, and that her friends at Strictly are very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer. A source at the time confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team." The MUA, who split from husband Ant McPartlin in January, has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community.

