Scarlett Moffatt undergoes dramatic hair transformation - see her new look

She is set to head Down Under for her role on I'm A Celebrity's spin off show Extra Camp very soon, but ahead of her appearance, Scarlett Moffatt has switched up her look - and she looks amazing! The 28-year-old has ditched her dark locks for a lighter hue, and she took to Instagram to show off the dramatic results. "I'm leaving the dark side (of hair)... I'll be auburn before I know it," she captioned the snap of her transformation.

The new hairdo was a hit with her followers, who immediately took to Instagram to post lovely comments. "Looks more Natural Scarlett. Love the Colour," wrote one fan, while another added: "It really suits you. You look gorgeous." A third follower remarked: "Absolutely love that colour on you." A fourth post read: "It's pretty, much softer on your face." One other fan said: "That colour is lush and really suits you."

Earlier this month, Scarlett revealed her goals of getting "fit and healthy again" this year – and has even signed up with a personal trainer. The former Gogglebox star, who has spoken openly about struggling to maintain her weight loss after slimming down for her workout DVD, wrote on social media: "Huge thank you to this lovely one @jamesgarrityfitness for giving me the confidence to start my journey on becoming fit and healthy again!! Anyone who finds getting back on the fitness wagon intimidating give him a follow."

Scarlett's decision to get healthy comes just weeks after she admitting she was "crying" after receiving negative comments from social media trolls. After reading negative comments about herself, the presenter took to Twitter to let her critics know just how bad they had made her feel about herself. "I'm honestly ashamed of some people on here," she wrote. "Hard to pretend I'm ok and be a good role model to others about how it's ok to just be you when the comments from grown adults on here have resulted in me crying my eyes out! I hope you're very proud of yourselves." She continued: "Feel like I need to speak out for others!! This is not fair this needs to stop!! Please to the people out there who aren't loving themselves right now please don't let other people stop you from doing what you love. Real beauty shines from within."

