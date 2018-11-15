Cheryl just dyed her hair bright pink! See the pictures What do you think?

Our Cheryl may have only recently debuted a brand new hair change – but it looks like her return to music has her trying new all sorts of new styles, since she showcased a very bold new pink look on Wednesday. The singer shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her Love Made Me Do It music video – and in one Boomerang shot on her Instagram Story, she's showing off the pastel-pink look. Our best instinct is it's actually a wig, as she has since been spotted out and about and back to her usual shiny brunette waves. Shame!

Cheryl shared her pink look on Instagram

Cheryl recently returned to the showbiz circuit with a bang, cutting off her long extensions and opting for a super-short chin-length bob – leading some to wonder whether it was a reaction to her split from boyfriend Liam Payne. What do you reckon? The star has found herself the subject of a lot of speculation around her looks recently, after some questioned whether she'd had some sort of cosmetic enhancement before her music comeback.

Appearing at Prince Charles' birthday gala performance We Are Most Amused And Amazed, some took to Twitter to discuss her new look. "Genuine question... what has Cheryl Cole done to her face? I can’t figure out why she looks so... different..." one wrote, while another said: "Don’t get me wrong, I really like Cheryl. She’s always come across as one of the few down-to-earth people in the superficial world of showbiz... but goodness me, I wish she hadn’t had surgery. She was perfect, there was nothing about her face that needed fixing."

Of course, plenty have spoken out in support of Cheryl. "So much love and respect you Cheryl - loving the new single/video. Take no notice of any of those internet trolls. Here's to another #1," one added. Either way, Cheryl is no doubt too busy enjoying the success of her new single to worry about internet rumours…