Cheryl reveals surprising dating news after splitting from Liam Payne

Following her split from Liam Payne earlier this year, Cheryl has revealed that she's put an end to dating! The singer - who is releasing new single Love Made Me Do It on Friday - revealed her shocking decision on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast this week. The mum-of-one told Jessie: "I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved," before adding: "That area has stopped. It's not happening anymore. It's the end." The revelation came just over three months since Cheryl, 35, and Liam, 24, split, following the first birthday of their son Bear in March. Referring to her beautiful baby boy, Cheryl continued to tell Jessie: “I've got the man in my life now."

Liam and Cheryl before they split

Cheryl also revealed that she'd like her mum to move in with her, explaining: "I would like her [my mum] to live with me but she will not. She doesn't love London, she's a proper Geordie." She continued: "I make her travel across the country with me a lot, she still lives in Newcastle. I don't know how she does it." The former X Factor judge then talked about how she refused to get any help with little Bear until he was 16 months old, because otherwise it would have felt unnatural.

Friday's music release will be Cheryl's first record in four years. Exciting! Speaking to The Sun about her need to take some time out, Cheryl said: "I needed [the break] for my sanity. I honestly didn't know how much I needed it until I did it. I'd just had enough. I wasn't inspired, I was jaded. It felt like a negative space I was living in and then you get to the point where it's like, what is the point?" She continued: "I could be doing something I hate doing and feel the same way, so why am I like putting myself through this? I like a balance. I like peace and harmony in my life.&

