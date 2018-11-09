Cheryl has short hair! See her dramatic hair transformation for her music comeback It's a whole new look for Cheryl...

Cheryl has returned to showbiz with a bang. The 35-year-old singer has stepped out with a brand new hairstyle and it’s shorter than she has ever gone before. Not afraid to take risks, the Geordie pop princess has chopped off her brunette hair into a very short bob and we think it very much suits her.

It’s not uncommon for women who have broken up with their partner to go for a dramatic haircut. Remember when Katy Perry went for a short peroxide pixie cut after her breakup with Orlando Bloom? Or when Selena Gomez lobbed off a few inches after her breakup with Justin Bieber? And who can forget when Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris called it quits and she went for a short peroxide bob?! Let’s face it - they don’t call it a ‘breakover’ for nothing. It would appear that since Cheryl's split from Liam Payne, she has decided to give herself a new look as well.

While Cheryl’s hair is receiving rave reviews, her latest outfit has raised a few eyebrows. On Friday morning she was photographed heading to Capital FM to promote her new song. The mum-of-one was dressed in a fluoro yellow jacket teamed with the tough looking boots. It’s a very different look for Chezza, who we’re used to seeing looking chic, stylish and very pristine.

Cheryl’s highly anticipated new music sees her singing lyrics about her past romances. And while she hasn’t specified which ex she’s singing out, her lyrics include how she has “fallen hard like a million times”.

In the high-energy video, in which she dances in baggy thigh-high boots and a crop top, she sings: "I took the fast lane all of my life, I've been a bad girl, I've been a good wife. I don’t stop to think, when I go in, I go in.”

