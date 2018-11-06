Cheryl wows in thigh-split red dress while filming Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebrations The mum-of-one is looking fab

The Prince of Wales turns 70 this month, and to celebrate this milestone ITV is currently planning a magical extravaganza. And one of the many celebrities taking part is Cheryl, who has been busy filming We Are Most Amused and Amazed at the London Palladium. First look images of the show, which will air on 13 November, have just been released. And Cheryl can be seen looking absolutely stunning in a dramatic asymmetric red dress featuring a daring thigh-high split.

The show will air on 13 November

The frock is by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko who has also dressed the likes of Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, and top model Natalia Vodianova. It features a sweetheart neckline, an asymmetric sleeve, a gathered waist and a striking asymmetric hem slashed all the way up to the thigh. Cheryl teamed the daring dress with towering red Christian Louboutin platform sandals and added a silver diamond choker and matching bracelet. In the images her hair is styled in a classic Hollywood side sweep, and she's gone for a glamorous makeup look consisting of smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Cheryl is currently preparing to return to the spotlight with new music after almost four years away (yes, really). The mother-of-one has been booked to appear at the Hits Radio Live 2018 on Sunday 25 November alongside the likes of Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, The Vamps, Zara Larsson, Mabel, Rak-Su and James Hype, and her new album is expected imminently.

Her first single is rumoured to be called, Love Made Me Do It, which is said to hit airwaves on 26 October 2018.Cheryl has also revealed that her former Girls Aloud bandmate, Nicola Roberts, has been working on material with her.

