John Travolta has embraced the bald look after sharing a snap of himself enjoying New Year with a shaved head. The Grease star, who posed with his daughter, Ella, simply captioned the post: "I hope everyone had a great New Year," without any mention to his new do. However, fans were quick to compliment him to embracing his baldness. One person wrote: "Happy new year to you and yours! Embrace that shaved head and beard look, it suits you sir!"

Another person added: "John Travolta is embracing his true self in 2019!! I think this is the first bald photo he's ever posted and he looks DAMN GOOD. I'm legitimately proud of this man, I can't help myself." It has been thought that John could wear a hairpiece as some snaps over the years show his real hair thinning. He also shaved his head for a role in From Paris with Love back in 2008, and opened up about being bald in an interview, saying: "[I like it] a lot, because it's a bald look and it allows me freedom to be bald."

John had a wonderful Christmas break with his two children, Ella, 18, and eight-year-old Benjamin, and previously opened up about his children in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, joking that he never wants his youngsters to leave the house, and he doesn't like to know much about Ella's love life. He said: "No, no, no. I don't interfere with that. Ya know, I'm saving her because she has two guys that she hangs out with. I don't ask anything about what they say or do with each other. I just respectfully [leave it]. Let's keep it that way. I never want my children to leave the house, ever."

