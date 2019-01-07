I'm A Celebrity's Emily Atack transforms look after cutting hair into chic bob We think Emily looks great!

After leaving the jungle in second place, I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack admitted that taking part in the show had given her a brand new wave of confidence. And starting 2019 afresh, The Inbetweeners actress decided that there was no better time for a change. The 29-year-old actress shared a photo of herself on Sunday night with a chic bob haircut, and compliments soon came her way after she uploaded it on Instagram. One follower told her: "You look great Emily," while another said: "Very beautiful." A third added: "Holy smokes, you look so great with short hair, you've made me want to cut mine."

Emily Atack showcased her brand new look

Emily's hair transformation comes after her whirlwind end of the year, which saw her delete all editing apps on her phone after feeling happier in her own skin after being in I'm A Celebrity. During the show's live final, she said: "This place makes me cry all the time. It’s changed my life in so many ways. I came into this with a difficult start to the year. I didn’t know what I was doing. I have so much self-acceptance. I worry about things constantly at home. I realise I don’t have to do that." Reinforcing her new start, Emily said during an appearance on Loose Women shortly after returning to the UK: "I'm 30 this year and I just really want to live my life without worrying about silly things."

MORE: Strictly's Karen Clifton and boyfriend David Webb get matching tattoos

The actress has praised the jungle for giving her new confidence

READ: EastEnders actor to leave show after shock storyline

During her time on I'm A Celebrity, Emily made close friends with her fellow campmates, and had viewers in stitches after asking Harry Redknapp to set her up with his newly-single son, Jamie. The footage from the show caught Jamie's attention, who – during an interview with The Sun – said: "She's so sweet in the programme. It was such a nice conversation and I thought, 'Alright dad, where are you going with this one? It was funny the way she handled it afterwards, it did make me laugh. He's like Tinder in there, dad is isn’t he?" After Harry saw Emily made up after leaving the jungle, he soon retracted his plan to matchmake her with his son. During the show's reunion, Emily asked him: "Do you think Jamie will go out with me now?" The 71-year-old football manager replied: "I don't think he could pull you, I'll be honest with you!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.