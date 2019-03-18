Kate Hudson shows off surprising new hair transformation for glamorous red carpet appearance Looking beautiful post baby!

Kate Hudson has (literally) returned to her roots with some new beachy blonde hair extensions, which made their red carpet debut at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on Sunday! The actress collected the Entrepreneur of the Year accolade for her work with Fabletics, presented to her by her best pal Jennifer Meyer - whose luxurious jewellery line is in fact loved by the Duchess of Sussex. Kate, who gave birth to daughter Rani in October 2018, looked incredible in her crimson Oscar De La Renta gown from the designer's 2019 pre-fall collection, matching her lipstick and her clutch bag to the ruby hue.

Kate rocked her new extensions at the awards ceremony

The star joined the likes of Lady Gaga, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chanel Iman at the ultra-glamorous event, where unsurprisingly, the fashion did all the talking. Gaga wowed in a quirky monochrome dress, while Rosie HW also went for Oscar De La Renta in a statement asymmetric top and trousers.

Earlier in the week, Kate debuted her new hair look on Instagram, showing off her transformation from short bob to tousled lengths with A-list hairdresser Gregory Russell. "I got hair!" she captioned her selfie, with all her celeb pals writing their compliments in the comments section. Jessica Alba posted a number of fire emojis, while Naomi Watts added: "Pretty," and a cute heart eyes face.

She was previously sporting a much shorter look

The actress embraced her short hair for a long time, having shaven it all off for a role in 2017, before growing it into a pixie cut and later a bob. During an appearance on Lorraine, she revealed how liberating it felt. "It's funny, when you're doing it for a role you don't think about it, but when it was done it was like: 'My head's shaved!'," she said. "I loved it. I miss it. I honestly think a woman in her life at one point just needs to chop it all off, there's something so liberating about it."

