Princess Kate looks barely recognisable with golden blonde hair in unearthed photo

Experts have offered several insights into the Princess of Wales' hair secrets.

Olia Cutz, hair extension specialist and founder of The Extensionist, previously told HELLO! that the royal's tumbling waves could be down to a nearly-undetectable type of hair extension.

"If she does have extensions, she could have had individual strands of keratin bonds as you can hide them perfectly and no one will ever see them, even if you wear your hair up," explained Olia.

"Kate could easily have had tapes or ultra bonds, which are incredibly tiny strands of hair extensions. They can add thickness and length to any hair type, but are so subtle they are incredibly hard to detect."