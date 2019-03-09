Strictly star Ashley Roberts just revealed the most stunning hair transformation Did somebody say hair goals?

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts is spending some time in sunny Los Angeles at the moment, and it looks like she couldn't resist matching her hair to her surroundings if her latest Instagram posts are anything to go by! The former Pussycat Doll has updated her signature blonde barnet with some luxurious extensions, giving her a decidedly more glamorous look than her previous shoulder-length locks - plus she's opted for some fresh highlights, too. She headed to ultra-cool salon dpHUE for her transformation, with Justin Anderson tending to her colour and extensions specialist Kacey Welch fitting her new lengths.

Ashley's gorgeous new look was showcased on Instagram

Ashley posted a number of snippets behind the process on her Instagram Stories, as did her glam squad. "I haven't had extensions in forever, so I'm very excited about today," she can be heard telling the camera on Kacey's Instagram Story. We don't blame her, considering the swishy finished look, which saw the dancer pose for some fun snaps to show off her new brighter blonde 'do.

The star has been experimenting with a number of new looks lately, we reckon, since she opted for a much bolder look at the recent BRIT Awards, too. She arrived on the red carpet rocking a serious smokey eye as opposed to her usual natural California-girl look, having worked with celebrity makeup artist Liz Martins.

The MUA called it a "sexy, smokey, chocolate eye", using shades from Pat McGrath's cult Subliminal eyeshadow palette, Ardell's 'wispie' lashes and MAC's Coffee eye pencil - plus, she gave the look even more oomph by coating Ashley's lashes in Marc Jacobs' Major Volume Mascara in Noir. Perhaps the sultry look inspired Ashley's new hair overhaul? Either that, or the Strictly beauty team had something to do with it - finalist Ashley was rarely without her thickening hair pieces when she took to the dance floor every Saturday…

