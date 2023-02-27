Victoria Beckham uses this bedding hack for the ultimate beauty sleep

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to easy self-care, there's nothing better than sleeping on a silk or satin pillowcase to pamper your skin and hair overnight! Just ask Victoria Beckham, who swears by sleeping on a silk-covered pillow - it's no wonder the former Spice Girl always looks so fabulous!

Victoria shared her special bedding beauty hack - a 100% silk pillowcase - which is anti-ageing, anti sleep crease and anti-frizz, too

Fashion designer Victoria revealed her super soft Slip silk pillowcase (£89 / $89) on Instagram, and we think we know why she loves it. As CEO and founder of Slip Fiona Stewart, explained: "If you are spending money on face creams, serums and blow-dries, you should be sleeping on a silk pillowcase."

Slip silk pillowcase, more colours, £89 / $89

Victoria loves the luxe 100% silk cover from Slip - a brand that has too many celebrity fans to count, from Taylor Swift to the Kardasians, Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong'o, Kerry Washington, Blake Lively, Ariana Grande... well, we could go on and on!

BUDGET BUY: Alaska Bear 100% mulberry silk pillowcase, £25.99 / $25.99, Amazon

But if you're not quite ready to invest in VB's actual pillowcase, you can find some great, less expensive alternatives, like this 100% silk case from Amazon that's less than 1/3 the price.

The Alaska Bear pillowcase, made from 100% mulberry silk, comes in more than 30 colors, so you're guaranteed to find one that matches your favourite bedding. The case, which comes with a silk scrunchie, also has over 12,000 five-star ratings, so it's Amazon shopper approved!

