Emilia Clarke wore a Khaleesi-inspired hairstyle to the Game Of Thrones premiere, and fans LOVE it Oh, mother (of dragons)

The countdown is on for Game Of Thrones' final season, and to celebrate, the cast were out in force for the premiere in New York on Wednesday night. Unsurprisingly, the show's female stars didn't disappoint with their beauty looks – particularly Emilia Clarke, who made a final tribute to her character Daenerys with a statement hairstyle. Amazing. Her stylist Jenny Cho posted some snaps of the look on her Instagram page, writing: "EMILIA. For tonight's look, I wanted to incorporate a braid as a nod to #DaenerysTargaryen, the queen of dragons. #Khaleesi."

Emilia made a nod to her GOT character

The style featured a gorgeous braid that was looped at the nape of the neck and left with dramatic, spiky ends. Of course, GOT fans loved the look, flooding Jenny's post with comments. "Amazing! Honoring our mother of dragons," one wrote, while another added: "Yep, definitely gonna attempt to recreate this."

Emilia also went for a statement look with her makeup, rocking a bold wine-stained lip and smudgy peach eyeshadow. Her makeup artist Kate Lee used Chanel products to create the look, including the brand's Vitalumiere Aqua foundation and cult classic Rouge Noir lip liner. Her incredible tulle gown is by Valentino, and featured the phrase: "Leave your door open for me. I might sleepwalk into your arms." Cryptic. She teamed it with Christian Louboutin heels and Taffin jewellery.

The event also saw the likes of Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie walk the red carpet, looking equally as gorgeous – plus some ultra-cute PDA moments between ultimate Thrones power couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. Cue plenty of adorable photographs of the cast reuniting - no doubt the party has got GOT fans more excited than ever for the final series…

