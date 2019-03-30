Cheryl shows off much lighter hair transformation and fans are loving it Beautiful!

Like a host of other stars, Cheryl has revealed a gorgeous new hair transformation – just in time for spring! The The Greatest Dancer judge looks to have reached for the bleach for a lighter look ahead of the warmer months, and it's majorly making us want to do exactly the same. Sharing a smiley boomerang video on her Instagram page, she told fans that her favourite hair extensions have made her beauty routine much easier, while showing off her warm brunette look.

Cheryl has been experimenting with her hair more lately

"Since becoming a mam my @easilockshair extensions have been a big life saver for me as they make my hair routine so much quicker," she captioned the sponsored post. "They come in a long and short option, both straight and wavy which allows me to quickly change up my look! What is absolutely amazing with them too is that you can wash and shampoo them, leave them to dry naturally and they dry back to their original state - genius! You literally clip in a blow dry!" Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to post their compliments, with Rochelle Humes chiming in: "My stunner."

Cheryl seems to have gone a little lighter with her hair colour since her last public appearance at the Global Awards, and even more so since starring as a dance captain on BBC programme The Greatest Dancer, when she was often seen rocking dark raven locks, and much longer extensions. In January, she described her glossy colour as 'fudge brownie', as she started to incorporate a few more lighter pieces.

Since embracing wigs and extensions, the singer has certainly been open to experimenting – she even tried out a bold pink colour for her 'Love Made Me Do It' music video, and not long after announcing her split from Liam Payne she stepped out rocking a chin-length bob. The options are endless!

Cheryl has said of her range with Easilocks: "Myself and Shane [O'Sullivan] have been developing a new range of products for Easilocks. As a brand lover, the experience has been amazing. I've been wearing and testing Easilocks for a long time now. We've based this collaboration on my go-to looks and favourite shades. With Shane's expertise and innovative techniques in hair processing we've really brought hair extensions to a whole new level."