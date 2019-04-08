Melanie Sykes channels Jane Fonda with amazing new hairstyle Movie star style for Ms. Sykes...

Melanie Sykes is known for her edgy hair 'do. Her brunette mane has been long and flowing throughout the years, but more recently, she has sported a razor-sharp bob. Ultimately though, whatever she does to her tresses, you can bet she will always look uber striking and on Monday, the ITV favourite dazzled with her funkiest look yet. The mother-of-two has had a fringe cut in! Sharing a smouldering up-close shot with her Instagram followers, she wrote: "Happy Monday strumpets! New week, new do. Had a little snip over the weekend inspired by Jane Fonda in the movie 'Klute' Thankyou @vickyhairreinvented you are the best ! Have a wonderful week #newdo #haircut #klutehair." Well, we've checked out the archives and Mel's new 'do is a dead ringer for Jane's mane in the 1971 movie. It has the same blunt fringe and statement, edgy feel.

Melanie's new 'do had a movie star edge...

Fans were quick to embrace the look, as did some of her celebrity friends who all took to the comments section of Instagram to give their verdict. This Morning star Ruth Langsford wrote: "Love it!" Fellow TV presenter Gabby Roslin said: "Wow! Beautiful" And Lisa Snowdon added: "I love it! Miss you."

The ITV star said she was inspired by Jane Fonda's hair in Klute

Hello! spoke to the TV star's hair stylist Vicky Demetriou, (who is also responsible for Caroline Flack's fabulous head of hair) and she gave us the lowdown on Mel's movie-star locks. "Melanie's always totally up for changing her hair. When we first met, I gave her super thick extensions!"

She absolutely loved Jane Fonda’s iconic 'Klute' cut and we wanted to move away from her pretty bob, so we decided to move towards something bolder and stronger. I created a super-luxury, heavy veil to frame her face, which easily falls into place with her super straight hair like hers."

