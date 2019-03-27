Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn swaps bombshell blonde for pretty pink locks It's so Frenchy from Grease

We love this look! Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has shared a gorgeous snap with her fans on Instagram, showing off a surprising hairstyle. Actress Katie, who is normally a beautiful blonde, posted a photograph of herself with cute pink locks, writing: "Beauty school dropout #throwback #frenchy#pinkhair #pinkhairmakesmehappy." The caption makes reference to actress Didi Conn's much-loved Frenchy character from the iconic movie Grease, in which she sports a pink wig and drops out of beauty school. We're not sure if Katie's bubblegum tresses were a wig or the real thing, but either way, she looks absolutely stunning - and those lashes need a show of their own.

Photo credit: Instagram / Katie McGlynn

Katie, who plays Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, was inundated by compliments from her social media fans over her dramatic hair transformation. One fan posted: "Wow, loving the colour." Another told the star: "Pink hair really suits you," while one said, "Love your hair and lashes, you look so different."

Photo credit: Instagram / Katie McGlynn

The actress has stepped out in some stunning outfits recently, notably that white tux suit at the TRIC Awards and a traffic-stopping black halter neck gown at the NTAs.

The star is known for her glamorous blonde long bob, which she likes to wear in sleek down styles and chic up-dos. Katie's pink style is quite a change but she pulls it off, no problem.

It's all go for Katie on Corrie at the moment, with her character about to give birth despite suffering from cervical cancer. While Katie very much enjoys acting in the soap, she knows that there's a chance her character might not survive. She recently spoke to the Sunday Post about the storyline, saying: "I've really enjoyed my time on the Street and it'd be amazing if I got to stay as it is like a family here. But at the same time, as an actor, I'd love to go out there and see what there is."

