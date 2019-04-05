Jacqueline Jossa surprises with bold blonde hair transformation - and it's totally gorgeous Balayage goals

Woah, Jacqueline Jossa's new hair colour is totally gorgeous! The actress showed off her new look on Instagram on Thursday, with a pretty salon selfie. It looks like the mum of two has gone for a much blonder look than usual, with some bright sun-kissed pieces through the front sections of her long hair. She thanked the team at London salon Neville Hair & Beauty for her new 'do, and also shared that she'd opted for a glam new makeup look from celebrity MUA Mikey Phillips.

Jacqueline's glam new look

Jacqueline's gorgeous new balayage look came courtesy of colourist Seniz Alkan, while Flavia Ivanaj finished the style with some long, loose curls. It seems the pair used Revlon products to create the look - and judging by the former EastEnders star's super-glam selfie, she's pretty chuffed with it!

All of Caroline Flack's most gorgeous hairstyles over the years

Loading the player...

Makeup artist Mikey also took to Instagram to share the look - and lucky for us, even shared some of his favourite products to use on the star. He revealed that Jacqueline's glowing complexion is thanks to Becca's Royal Glow highlighter and NARS Sheer Glow foundation, and he used Tatti false eyelashes to create her fluttery look.

Cheryl shows off much lighter hair transformation and fans are loving it

Unsurprisingly, the star was flooded with admiring messages about her new look - with one fan commenting, "Didn't think you could get anymore beautiful to be honest, but wow you look bloody gorgeous girl!" and another adding, "Love that colour it really suits you - you look totally different!"

With husband Dan and their two daughters

Jacqueline is set to take her new barnet for its first outing on Friday, by the looks of things - she shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram Story with a friend as they set off for Ladies Day at Aintree. She's set to join the likes of Vogue Williams and Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins at the racecourse - we can't wait to see her dress!