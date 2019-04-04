Loved Mrs Hinch's curly hair on This Morning? This is the bargain hair tool she used Mrs Hinch is #hairgoals

We are still reeling over Mrs Hinch's appearance on This Morning on Wednesday afternoon. The Instagram cleaning sensation had viewers captivated during her interview, where she discussed her rise to fame, her new book launch and even how she is going to get all her cleaning done once baby Hinch makes an appearance! But we have to say, we were also pretty impressed with her mane of blonde curls. The former hairdresser had a very Ariana Grande-style 'do going on - and we loved it! The look was created by hairstylist to the stars Carl Bembridge, and we had a snoop on his Instagram stories. We spied some very funky Mark Hill tools which he confirmed were used to create those Hinch curls. It looks to be the Pick 'n' Mix Curl Fix Handle, which you can pick up for £24.99 and interchange it with various barrels to create the type of curls you wish. Also on display was a can of the Extreme Frizz Hold Hairspray - which costs just £6.99.

We loved Mrs. Hinch's curls she rocked on This Morning

Carl also revealed that he added clip-in hair extensions by Secret Hair UK, a Dyson hairdryer,and some Root Powder by Color Wow. Sophie gave her glam squad a shout out online - and it was very sweet. "@makeupbymikey and @carlbembridgehair more than just MUA and HAIR! Calm me everytime, THANK YOU! Xxx"

Pick 'n' Mix Curl Fix Handle, £24.99, Mark Hill

After her busy day of TV appearances and radio interviews were over, the 29-year-old social media star took to Instagram to reflect on her action-packed day.

Extreme Frizz Hold Hairspray, £6.99, Mark Hill

She wrote: "Hello my Hinchers , I’m not sure if I've just walked out from my first day at school with a new book or just left ITV studios, but either way I’m sure you can see the pure relief on on my face."

Root Cover Up, £28.50, Color Wow

"We did it guys!Thank you @thismorning for having me on the show today! This Hinch journey is one that I can’t even begin to describe. But without my Hinchers it wouldn’t be happening."

MORE: Mrs Hinch's polka dot top she wore on This Morning is BANG on trend

She added: "So so proud of you all, and cannot thank you all enough. And honestly guys if I can do this ... anyone can! We are all in this together My family , friends, Hinchers , Jamie , Henry and baby Hinch to be ... you all mean the world to me. All the best xx."

READ: Mrs Hinch has the BEST hack for cleaning your hairbrushes - and we can't wait to try it