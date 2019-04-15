Harper Beckham's new hair accessory is too adorable for words Does this come in adult size?

There's no doubting little Harper Beckham is going to grow up to be just as stylish as her famous mum – especially since we are already jealous of her impressive wardrobe of hair accessories. She may have recently chopped her hair into an adorable short bob, but that hasn't stopped Victoria from treating the seven year-old to an ultra trendy hairband for this Spring/Summer. So. Cute. On Sunday, the fashion designer shared an Easter snap of Harper cradling a bunny and wearing her paisley headscarf – and of course her millions of fans were quick to comment.

Harper rocking her cute new hair accessory

"Love her hairstyle," one wrote, while plenty of others posted pink bow emojis in the comments. Head scarves and hair accessories are a pretty big deal when it comes to Spring/Summer 2019 trends, so we'd hardly be surprised if VB had picked out the piece for her daughter – though we bet Harper loved it for keeping her hair off her face while she played in the sun.

Victoria told Ellen Degeneres in 2015 that Harper loves clothes - as well as being active and playing with her brothers. "She's a little tomboy," she said. "You know, she loves to wear little dresses, but then she loves to put her football boots on and get in the garden with her brothers and have a bit of rough and tumble, which I think is great."

Harper twinned with Anna Wintour at Fashion Week!

Little Harper has arguably become a mini fashion icon in her own right as she's grown, particularly with her adorable hairstyles. Dad David Beckham has even noticed, and couldn't resist poking fun at his daughter's likeness to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and her trademark French bob at Victoria's recent LFW show. Joking about their matching hairstyles on Instagram Stories, he snapped a picture and wrote: "Harper and Anna who wore it better? Both amazing."

