Harper Beckham cuts her hair even shorter as she copies Victoria's famous Posh Spice bob She looks so chic!

Harper Beckham has been watching the Spice Girls movie over the summer holidays, and it appears that she has taken quite the shine to it! She has already been seen wearing her hair in Baby Spice-inspired pigtails while out in Bali earlier in the month, and now that the family are back in the UK, she has decided to take another visit to the hairdressers to recreate her mum Victoria's famous Posh Spice bob. On Saturday, Victoria took to Instagram to reveal her daughters' hair transformation in a series of photos taken in the countryside. Harper looked incredibly grown up with her new, short haircut, and her proud mum wrote besides the photo: "Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic."

Harper Beckham looks so grown up with her short hair!

In another photo, Harper was pictured standing next to her dad David while pushing one of her dolls in a toy pram. Victoria captioned the imagine: "Family time is everything @davidbeckham kisses from us all x VB." Harper's new haircut went down a treat with fans, who were quick to share their views in the comments section. One wrote: "She looks just like you! Beautiful girl. I love how your family is so close." Another wrote: "She's not only the spitting image of her mama but I sport a Posh Spice bob!" A third revealed that Harper has even inspired her daughter to get her hair cut just like her, adding: "I showed this to my daughter and she said 'I want ot get my hair done like this.'"

At the age of seven, it is clear that just like many other little girls, Harper has her own mind when it comes to what she wears and how she has her hair. If it had been up to her dad David, she would still have long hair, something he had been very protective of since she was born. Only recently, Harper was spotted with her family in LA with a new haircut, after her long Rapunzel-like hair was cut much shorter. David had previously spoken about his daughter's long hairstyle, telling Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

David Beckham has been very protective over Harper's hair

Despite David's reservations to get Harper's haircut the first time around, he soon warmed to the idea, and even played a part in cutting it. Taking to Instagram, the retired footballer posted a black-and-white photo of Harper in the salon chair as he held the scissors to cut off his daughter's hair while posing as the hairdresser at work. "Someone’s happy and someone’s not so happy, but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but," David captioned the photo, accompanied by a love heart emoji.

