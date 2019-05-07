Gemma Atkinson reveals hilarious hair disaster The mum-to-be has shared photographic evidence

We don't reckon there's anyone who doesn't look back at a few past haircuts and cringes. Yes, even celebrities. Gemma Atkinson only proved this over the weekend when she delighted her 1 million followers with a throwback photograph of herself sporing a 'do she's not so proud of anymore. Uploading a split-screen snap of her alongside the actress Brigitte Nielsen, she can be seen with a very short and somewhat spiky crop.

Captioning the photo, she former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, wrote: "Tomorrow on @hitsradiouk we’re talking about hairstyles gone wrong. I legit took a picture of Brigitte Nielsen into a hairdressers over 13 years ago (I wanted to look like her after Rocky 4 to pull me an Ivan Drago obvs) Needless to say it went horribly wrong and I looked more like Peter Pan [sad face, facepalm and cry face emojis]. Anyone else suffered with failed “celeb hairstyle?"

Fans were quick to admit they too had suffered many faux pas when trying to emulate their favourite celebrity looks. One user wrote: "I took a picture of Posh Spice in her short hair phase to the hairdresser (slicked down at the front and volumised at the back) She whacked my hair off, gave me CURTAINS and I spent two years looking like an actual little boy before it grew back." Another wrote: "I wanted Natalie Imbruglia’s hairstyle from her ‘Torn’ days - ended up looking more like a mushroom for the start of my clubbing days!"

Many fans did actually leap to Gemma's defence too, telling her they think it really suits her and how gorgeous she looked despite her embarrassment. One user even advised a shorter crop might come in useful once Gemma gives birth. They wrote: "I think it looked gorgeous! Don’t poo poo it, once you have a baby swinging on your long locks and no time to wash it you might go back to ‘The Brigitte’. x".

Gemma is currently expecting a baby with her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend, Gorka Marquez.