Gemma Atkinson unveils dramatic new hairstyle on Instagram The breakfast radio presenter has been dating Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez for a year

Actress Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Sunday to debut a dramatic new hairstyle. The radio presenter, who is famed for her long blonde locks, shared a photo of her new shoulder-length do, featuring chic layers and a gorgeous mix of light and honey blonde tones. Thanking her hairdresser, Gemma wrote: "Love it! New colour & cut by @nataliecopperhair_."

The Mancunian actress documented the styling process on her Instagram Story, sharing a fun selfie video whilst wearing foils captioned: "We've gone for the chop!" Playing around with the platform's features, her chopped tresses lying on the floor were paired with a humorously dramatic black and white filter and sad music.

Gemma's new style is sure to be a hit with boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez. The couple met on the dance show when Gemma was a contestant in 2017, with their relationship going from strength to strength in recent months. On Sunday Gemma shared a sweet snap of her handsome partner on Instagram, adding the adorable caption: "7 billion faces and this is my favourite."

MORE: The reason Strictly's Gorka Marquez was not with Gemma Atkinson at the National Television Awards

The pair have recently set up home together in Manchester, with Gemma revealing that they have become even closer since the move. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Gemma said: "He makes me so happy, he really does."

"I've been on my own for around three years, and now I'm living with Gorka. It's like living with your best mate." She continued: "I'm so lucky with Gorka, he's not like some guys who have an expectation that women never have stretch marks, don't have cellulite and are perfect. He loves my body and he loves what it's capable of."