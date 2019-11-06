Caroline Flack's had a major hair transformation ahead of Winter Love Island The Love Island host is a beautiful blonde!

We are all eagerly awaiting the return of Love Island for its first winter season in the new year, not only for the chance to witness more drama but also to see host Caroline Flack's fabulous fashion and flawless hair and makeup. From a short dark brunette bob to hair extensions and even lilac tones, the ITV favourite has never been afraid to experiment with her cut and colour. While we've grown accustomed to lusting after her sunkissed blonde hair in its usual effortless beach waves, this year she has switched up her look again, and we love it.

For her upcoming 40th birthday on 9 November, Caroline took to Instagram Stories to reveal her most recent hair transformation, opting for a much brighter look. While the Strictly Come Dancing winner has kept the long length, she swapped her darker roots and honey blonde highlights for a much lighter ashy blonde all over. Not only are these gorgeous icy tones the perfect way to brighten up her look in the dark winter months in the UK, but the star will also be more than ready to soak up the sun in Cape Town, South Africa for Love Island in January.

Taking a selfie in the hairdresser's chair, she posed with her hair blowdried into a sleek straight style and wrote: "Thanks @bleachlondon for my bday Barnet." But we all know that died blonde hair is notoriously hard to keep moisturised and healthy, especially in humid weather.

Caroline's look on last year's Love Island

Hair and beauty artist Gemma Wheatcroft previously told HELLO! some of Caroline's hair secrets, revealing she added texture to her hair by using a medium barrel tong and the Wave Spray, £22. She continued: "Top tips: Nourish the hair! Use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner. For curly hair, Bouclème products are the best for controlling frizz and defining curls. Don’t over wash your hair. Keep those natural oils in." She continued: "Wear your hair up as much a possible in cute headscarves or clips. When your hair is down, use a salt spray to create a natural beachy wave or sleep in two braids to give you that mermaid vibe hair the next day when you take it out! Embrace your hair's natural texture. Don’t over straighten or over curl your hair as it won’t hold."

