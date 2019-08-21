Anita Rani wows fans with hair transformation – see her gorgeous cut and colour She's in the pink

Anita Rani, we love it! The TV presenter surprised her fans with a vibrant new hair colour and sassy cut on Wednesday, going for a gorgeous bright pink shade. Taking to her Instagram to share her hair news, Anita wrote a long personal message to her followers, speaking about individuality and empowerment when it comes to definitions of beauty. Just two days earlier, the star shared a snap of herself with her trademark brunette locks, so it was a big shock to see Anita's new fuchsia hairdo. What a fun look though and the short choppy bob suits her so much.

Photo credit: Instagram / Anita Rani

Anita wrote: "When I was young girl I had long silky dark brown hair to my bum. I wasn’t allowed to cut it. Not for religious reasons (Sikhs don’t cut their hair) it was because my parents loved it. I did actually have lovely luscious locks and culturally long flowing hair is a sign of beauty for Indian women. Whatevs!"

She continued: "For years all I wanted was to chop it short. And to dye it purple. So I used pots of #directions colour but never bleached it first, so had a wonderful purple hairline and tops of ears. Mum said I could cut my hair after my A levels so guess what I did the day after my exams?! I was told ‘I’d lost my beauty’ by a couple of ‘aunties’.

"Well girls and boys here me now. Define yourselves however the hell you want. Finally I got my short beetroot hair and I feel great. Your definition of beauty doesn’t define me. Individuality is what makes us special and bloody cool! Thank you @oskarperahair for you’re creativity! #individuality #shorthair#pinkhair #indiabeauty #haircut."

Anita's former brunette shade

The star was swamped with compliments from her followers with one saying: "Totally rocking it," and another posting, "Pure empowerment." Another fan identified with Anita's experience, telling her: "It’s lovely! Good on you! So true! When I was young I always used to be told the things I wasn’t allowed to do because I was an (Indian) girl. We are raising our daughter to be who she wants to be and not who others want her to be!"

Anita's new look was created by celebrity hairstylist Oskar Pera who runs chic salon The Drawing Room in London's Shoreditch. His clients include Cara Delevigne, Florence Welch and high-end brands Dior and Vivienne Westwood.

What do you think of her new do, HELLO! readers… is it a yay or a nay?

