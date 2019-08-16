Davina McCall just wowed This Morning viewers with a gorgeous hair change Braided and beautiful…

Davina McCall did an impressive job presenting This Morning with Rochelle Humes on Friday, didn't she? The star admitted she felt pretty nervous on her Instagram Story beforehand, but we reckon she was a total pro at reading that wordy autocue. Davina looked lovely in a floaty navy blue dress that Holly Willoughby would be jealous of, too, and surprised us with a pretty new hairstyle! Instead of her usual tousled shoulder lengths, she chose to have her brunette 'do pulled back into a gorgeous braided look.

We loved Davina's braided hairstyle

In fact, both presenters decided to wear their hair in chic up-dos for Friday's show - Rochelle also pulled her pretty curls in a chignon, secured with a gorgeous pearl-studded clip. While Davina opted for a classic midi dress, Mrs Humes went for a pair of tailored pinstripe trousers and a fitted black top.

We wonder if Davina's boyfriend and longtime hairdresser Michael Douglas is responsible for her beautiful braided hairstyle? The couple appeared to confirm their relationship when they stepped out together at a film premiere in June, though of course Michael has been the man behind all of Davina's iconic hair looks for over 20 years.

With partner and hairdresser Michael

While they haven't spoken publicly about their relationship, Michael has often shared behind-the-scenes snaps of Davina in the hairstylist's chair. He wrote in 2018: "I've been doing this bob for almost 20 years the lovely @davinamccall. Always inverted (longer at the front than the back) layering around the face and long layers everywhere else. Looks great wavy or straight."

Michael has also worked previously with Davina's co-host, Rochelle Humes, as well as the likes of Dawn French, Darcey Bussell and Laura Whitmore. What we'd give to have a root through his hair kit…