Emma Thompson just debuted the hairstyle everyone will be wearing this Christmas The Last Christmas actress showcased the perfect festive hair inspo

As well as her stellar acting, Emma Thompson is known for always having fun with her red-carpet looks. From rocking chunky white trainers to endless brightly-coloured suits, it seems the 60-year-old A-lister can pull off just about anything - but boy did she outdo herself on Monday night. At the London premiere of her new movie, Last Christmas, she stepped out onto the blue carpet with the most fabulous hairstyle. We predict she may have just started a Christmas hair trend for 2019.

The blonde beauty wore her pixie-cut hair gelled back into a side parting leaving a large base at the front for, wait for it… fabulous glittery purple stars. The Love Actually actress had around six medium-sized sparkling stars stencilled onto her bleach blonde hair with a light sprinkle of purple glitter dotted around for good measure and we can't stop thinking about how we're going to re-create this for the HELLO! Christmas 'do.

The mum-of-two complimented the iconic look with a light plum smoky eye, a berry-toned lip and of course, THAT bright purple furry ensemble. The perfectly coordinated purple suit had trousers with flared bottoms and slits up either side that revealed even more sparkle to Emma's outfit with the addition of her silver metallic loafers. Christmas is not just about red, white and green, people! Queen Emma has spoken and we have listened.

Although perfectly in theme with her upcoming Christmas film, which she co-wrote and stars in, this isn't the first time Emma has played around with stars for a red carpet look. In 2018, Emma showcased a pair of silver metallic platform-shoes with white cut out stars by Stella McCartney that similarly sent fans wild. However, this is the first time the Academy Award winner has played around with them in her hair and we sure hope it's not the last!

