Loose Women's Stacey Solomon shares unfiltered photo of her amazing natural hair

She's a TV star with a hair and makeup team on standby – but Stacey Solomon has never let that go to her head. The Loose Women panellist often treats fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her glam squad, but on Thursday she shared an extra special treat… her real hair! Stacey unveiled her natural mane in all its wild glory on her Instagram Stories, and we have to say, we really like it. Yes, it's not as polished as we're used to seeing, but it still had lots of volume and some great wave to it. What's not to love?

Stacey, it seems, is not the biggest fan of her "thick and fuzzy" natural locks and revealed just how much effort it takes to get the perfect wave. Thanking her "poor" hairdresser Penny for transforming her hair, the mum-of-three detailed exactly what goes into her look. She captioned a photo of her freshly washed locks: "When I wash my hair poor Penny has her work cut out for her. My hair is so thick and fuzzy I have to straighten it then tong it, but luckily it's so thick and stays put I only have to do it once or twice a week so that it doesn't get too frazzled." Of course, Stacey shared another image of the hair once Penny had finished with it, writing: "No filter just an hour and a half of straighteners, curlers, shed load of makeup and lashes galore!"

Her freshly-styled 'do could have something to do with the fact that she shot her family Christmas card on Thursday – the first since the arrival of her baby son Rex in May. Stacey took to Instagram Stories to update fans on her plans, appearing in a photo with little Rex on her hip. Both mother and son can be seen wearing Christmas jumpers, while Stacey is also sporting some fun, festive present earrings. She captioned the snapshot: "I know it's a bit early to wear a Christmas jumper… I love making family Xmas cards to send to our families, it's one of my favourite things at Xmas!! Can't wait to see it and show you…"

