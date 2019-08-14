Last Christmas tipped to be the next HUGE festive hit – see the trailer! We already can't wait for Christmas!

If Love Actually is anything to go on, Emma Thompson knows how to make hit Christmas films. So it is unsurprising that the upcoming movie Last Christmas, which was penned by the actress and screenwriter and directed by Paul Feig, already looks to be a huge hit with fans. Stand aside Christmas Prince, there's a new holiday romance in town!

Emilia plays Kate in the Christmas film

The trailer, which was released on Wednesday morning, follows down-on-her-luck Kate (Emilia Clarke), a shop assistant working at a year-round Christmas shop. Disappointing her family, her friends and her boss with her behaviour and attitude, everything changes when she bumps into the handsome Tom, played by Henry Golding, who "walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate's barriers." The official synopsis reads: "As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart."

READ: The first trailer for Sanditon has dropped – watch it here

Fans were thrilled by the trailer, with one person tweeting: "If he turns out to be some sort of angel who doesn't hang around I'm gonna be so mad but also probably not because this is already one of my fave movies of all time." Another person added: "If Last Christmas wasn't your most anticipated movie of the year before it is now." The film will also feature the music of George Michael, and will premiere brand new, unreleased material from the singer who passed away in 2016. Joking about the film in relation to the Beatles rom-com Yesterday, one person commented: "I was worried for a second there that this would be a movie where she's the only person who remembers George Michael."

READ: Bridget Jones is OFFICIALLY coming back – and we can't wait!