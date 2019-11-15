Princess Charlotte's mum the Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that her daughter loves having her hair put into plaits! Kate made the sweet revelation during an official outing on Friday afternoon - and explained that she's had to come up with a solution to help her little girl wear her way the way she likes because it's a bit short for her favourite style. Kate's outing was in her capacity as patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). The Duchess of Cambridge opened The Nook Hospice, EACH's brand new hospice. Whilst attending her engagement the Duchess spent the afternoon meeting families who benefit from EACH.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at a children's hospice

On meeting a young girl called Betsy Fletcher, whose brother Toby, 10, has dystonic cerebral palsy amongst other medical needs, Kate took a moment to compliment the young girl on her cute hairstyle and consequently revealed Princess's Charlotte's favourite way to wear her hair. The Duchess said: "I love your plaits. My daughter Charlotte loves plaits too but her hair is only this long so we have to do them up at the side." - You've heard it heard first people, plaits are officially princess approved!

We've seen Princess Charlotte sporting her favourite hairstyle on multiple occasions. Most memorably would be when she attended the Trooping The Colour in 2019. At the Queen's annual birthday parade, Charlotte wore a section of her brunette locks in two small french plaits which met together in the middle with a cute blue ribbon. The 4-year-old wore the rest of her remaining hair down with a middle parting and there's no doubt that she looked absolutely adorable - we understand why it is her favourite! However, we have also seen the Princess often wear her hair half up, half down and Charlotte also seems to be a fan of a cute hair bow like the one she wore during her visit to Germany in July - we appear to have a young fashionista on our hands...

Whilst attending her engagement, Kate was reunited with mum Leigh Smith, who moved Kate to tears in 2014 after she lost her daughter to a rare heart condition. On meeting with the Duchess again, Leigh reflected: "It was really lovely to see her again and she gave me a big hug. She told me, ‘I don’t know how you did that, how you got through it." However, Leigh made sure to let Kate know what the Duchess's work with EACH had done for her: "I told her how important her role has been in breaking down that taboo, and mental health generally, normalising it and making it easier to talk about such things. She batted it off of course. She’s very down to earth and lovely." The Duchess has been the patron of EACH since 2012 when she opened its first hospice in Ipswich.

