Kate Middleton rocks blonde highlights ahead of her royal tour to Pakistan The royal looks glowing with honey blonde highlights.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her luscious brunette hair that she often styles into a fabulous bouncy blowdry. While Kate has always stuck to the brunette colour spectrum, she has opted for some subtle tweaks to her colour and cut over the years, from a 60s style fringe to warm auburn tones. For her most recent transformation, the mother-of-three has been pictured with lighter tones, and it's fair to say we have hair envy.

For a visit to the Natural History Museum on Wednesday, Kate looked glowing with honey-coloured highlights and choppy layers framing her face. But as every hairdresser would tell us, it can be a long process to achieve the perfect blonde colour, and Kate is no exception. In September, it looked as though the royal was beginning to lighten her hair when she was pictured dropping her two children Princess Charlotte and Prince George to school. Whether that was a natural change due to the summer sun or a more deliberate trip to the hairdressers is unknown, but she looked like the most glam mum we've ever seen on a school run!

In early October, the light shades seemed to be replaced with red tones and dark roots as she visited the Aga Khan Centre, but Kate is rocking warmer tones again for autumn. After all, we don't need to be in the sun to look sun-kissed!

Kate and William are set to embark on their royal tour to Pakistan in late October, where she will no doubt be taking a wide array of beauty and hair products. Prior to her tour of Sweden in early 2018, hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker shared a picture which revealed Kate would be taking two hairdryers and three different sets of hair curlers, as well as Charles Worthington's Volume & Bounce Body Booster and L'Oreal Elnett hairspray. We wonder whether some of these products or perhaps some blonde hair care will be in her luggage!

