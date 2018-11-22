Loved Kate Middleton's velvet hair bow? You can get it in the sale for £7! Bow-tastic!

How gorgeous did the Duchess of Cambridge look on Wednesday? The mother-of-three wowed onlookers at the University College London in her burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit which was one of her favourite recycled looks. But we have to confess - we were more excited about her hair do! Kate, 36, often wears her hair loose, so it was lovely to see her rocking a ponytail and we loved her velvet black ribbon, too! The hair accessory is from her sister-in-law's favourite high street store J.Crew and it is currently on sale. Originally priced at £22.50, it has been reduced to £11.00 and if you apply the 30% off Black Friday code at checkout, you can pick it up for just £7.70! What a result. And, if black isn't your colour - it also comes in a pretty blush pink.

Kate's hair looked gorgeous tied up

Prince William's wife is partial to a hair accessory or two - not only are we a fan of her fabulous hats, but the royal also loves a headband. During the Christening of little Prince Louis in July, Kate wore a bespoke creation by Jane Taylor.

£7.70, J.Crew

The Cassandra cream headband featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top – giving her the perfect crowning glory. Then, in September when she attended her good friend Sophie Carter's nuptials, she teamed her blue Catherine Walker Coat dress with a floral headband style crown.

The sister of Pippa Middleton has clearly inspired many with this look - headbands were a huge trend at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie in October.

We counted - and a whopping FIVE guests opted for a headband instead of a fascinator , including fellow royal Princess Beatrice. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew - who was maid of honour at the star-studded nuptials - teamed her Ralph & Russo purple number with a matching purple headband, made from gathered fabric that totally complimented her auburn curls.

