Jennifer Lopez showcases gorgeous hair transformation – and fans love it

Jennifer Lopez has gone for the chop – and she looks incredible! The On The Floor hitmaker took a trip to the salon and came out with a far shorter hairstyle, opting for a shoulder-length bob and blonde highlights. The Hustlers actress shared a photo on Instagram of herself sitting in the salon chair while her stylists worked their magic, and wrote in the caption: "These guys, doing what they do." Fans adored JLo's new look, and many took to commenting on the post. One wrote: "That hair is everything, stunning," while another added: "I mean, that hair colour." A third added: "Your hair looks incredible!"

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning with a new hair look following a trip to the salon

The Jenny From the Block singer's new hair is just in time for the festive period, although the star is showing no signs of slowing down for the holidays just yet. Jennifer is currently filming in New York alongside Owen Wilson, for her upcoming rom com Marry Me. The story follows Jennifer playing a pop singer who decides to marry the first person she sees after her public Madison Square Gardens wedding is ruined by her cheating boyfriend. The star is also preparing for her dream role early next year, which will see her co-headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

MORE: Lady Gaga showcases pink hair at her friend's wedding

Jennifer with her fiancé A-Rod

Earlier in the month, JLo's fiancé Alex Rodriguez revealed that she had broken down in tears after finding out the news as the opportunity means so much to her. While visiting Today, he recalled: "She's been rehearsing for, like, six weeks," adding that it "has been a dream her whole life and she's been close a few times." He said: "When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding horses retire from royal duties

When Jennifer isn't working, she's spending time with her family. The star shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and is also set to become a stepmum to A-Rod's daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11. The couple are planning to walk down the aisle in the near future, and while they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, JLo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.