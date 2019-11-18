Lady Gaga matches her hair to her pink bridesmaid dress at best friend's wedding We love her colourful wedding style

Lady Gaga almost stole the show at the wedding of her close friend and long-time makeup artist Sarah Tanno at the weekend. The Shallows singer was a bridesmaid at Sarah's nuptials to Tim Stewart, and wore a daring pink dress to match her new bubblegum pink hair especially for the occasion.

"Two of my best friends just got married. Time to party!" Lady Gaga shared a photo of herself wearing a pale pink silk dress with a thigh-high split and cowl neckline, and waving her bouquet in the air.

Lady Gaga was a bridesmaid at her close friend Sarah Tanno's wedding

The singer also shared another photo with one of her fellow bridesmaids, who wore a different floor-length gown in a complementing shade of pink. Meanwhile, another photo shared a peek at the bride and groom. "Congratulations I love you," she captioned the photo, which offered a glimpse at Sarah's wedding dress and striking jewelled headpiece that she had worn for the beach nuptials in Mexico.

The night before the wedding, Lady Gaga had joined her friends for their rehearsal dinner, which the bride had shared a photo of on Instagram. "What a perfect rehearsal dinner under the stars with all my besties. My bridal party!" Sarah wrote.

The singer wore a pale pink bridesmaid dress with a thigh-high split

Lady Gaga's special role in the wedding comes just weeks after she attended her friend's hen party, admitting she was in "a lot of pain", as the night out came just a day after she fell offstage with a fan during a performance in Las Vegas. "I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my best friend's bachelorette dinner," she wrote. The 33-year-old also appeared to confirm her split from boyfriend Dan Horton, as she posed with the bride-to-be and told fans: "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady."

The singer has been sporting her bold pink hair colour for several weeks, after revealing she had dyed her blonde locks in a post celebrating the A Star is Born soundtrack going six-times platinum.

