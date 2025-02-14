The best supplements for hair loss - with expert advice from a clinical nutritionist

Hair loss — it’s one of those things that so many of us deal with at some point, yet it still feels like a bit of a mystery. Whether it’s the result of hormone changes from menopause or postpartum recovery, the aftermath of a stressful time, or just something that seems to sneak up out of nowhere, noticing more hair on the brush or the shower floor can be seriously frustrating.
So, I decided to get to the bottom of it. What actually helps? Which supplements are worth trying, and which ones are just clever marketing? To find out, I spoke to Riya Lakhani-Kanji a clinical nutritionist who specialises in women’s health and got real-life feedback from the HELLO! team. If you’re on a mission to strengthen your strands and boost hair growth, keep reading — this is everything you need to know.
- Best for people who don’t like swallowing pills / capsules - Imarais Nourish Haircare Gummies, £38 (SAVE 5%) / $49
- Best for adding extra collagen: Viviscal Hair Supplements For Women, £30 / $24.60 (SAVE 30%)
- Best year’s supply of hair-loss supplements - Nutravita Biotin Hair Growth Supplement 12,000mcg, £15.99
- Best for sharing with your other half: Numan Biotin Hair Growth Support Supplement for Men & Women, £9 (SAVE 10%)
- Best Vegan & vegetarian option: Philip Kingsley Density Amino Acid Protein Booster Supplement, £33 / $46
Can taking a supplement really help with thinning hair and hair loss?
“Absolutely, supplements can be a game-changer for thinning hair and hair loss,” says Riya. “If your hair troubles are tied to nutrient deficiencies, then boosting your intake of certain vitamins and minerals can make a difference. Look for ingredients such as biotin, zinc, and vitamins D and E, as they are particularly beneficial for hair health.
How I chose the best hair loss supplements
As well as getting expert advice and recommendations from nutritionist Riya Lakhani-Kanji, (scroll down for more information about Riya and why you should trust her) we also consulted the team of HELLO! Online shopping experts to find out their favourite products and brands - we don’t recommend something unless we love it. We also tried to cater for all budgets and needs, so you’ll find something for you in this roundup whether you’re looking for a vegan product, an easy-to-take gummy or any thing else that suits your specific needs.
Best supplements for hair loss to shop now
Hair loss supplement FAQs - all answers from our expert Riya:
What are the most common causes of hair loss in women?
Women can experience hair loss for several reasons. On the outside, factors like certain medications, tight hairstyles, and stressful events (like surgery) can lead to shedding. Internally, issues such as thyroid problems, hormonal changes after pregnancy, and inflammatory conditions can also play a part.
Genetics are important too, especially in cases like female-pattern hair loss, which typically starts in the 40s or 50s, leading to a wider part in the hair. This can be linked to family history and hormonal shifts during menopause.
Scalp conditions like eczema and psoriasis can further exacerbate hair loss. Using harsh hair products or heat styling tools, along with nutrient deficiencies (e.g., iron, vitamin D), can also lead to thinning or shedding of hair.
What vitamins and minerals are essential for healthy hair growth?
Our hair is one of the fastest-growing tissues in the body, which means it requires significant nutrition to support healthy growth. Key nutrients like biotin, zinc, iron, selenium, vitamins A, C, D, and E, and protein are essential for strong, healthy hair. If we lack these vital nutrients, it can result in thinning, brittleness, or even hair loss.
How can women choose the right hair growth supplement for their needs?
To find the right hair growth supplement, start by checking your nutrient levels with a blood test. You can do this either through a doctor or by using a home testing kit. This test will show if you're low on important vitamins and minerals that help keep your hair healthy, like iron and vitamin D.
Once you know what you might be lacking, you can choose a supplement that focuses on those specific needs. It's important to choose supplements from reputable brands. Look for ones that are known for their quality and are transparent about their ingredients. It’s even better if they have third-party testing, which means that an outside organisation has checked their products to ensure they really work and are safe.
Are there any ingredients to avoid in hair supplements?
Vitamin A is really important for keeping your hair healthy, but you've got to be careful about how much you take. For women, the recommended daily amount is 600 micrograms. If you go over 10,000 IU (which is roughly 3,000 micrograms) every day for a prolonged period, it could actually be harmful and might even cause hair loss. So, always check the dosage on any vitamin A supplements you consider taking to make sure you're not going over those safe limits. It's all about balance!
What should women look for when reading supplement labels?
When you're looking at supplement labels, there are a few things women should pay attention to. First, watch out for fillers, which are things like microcrystalline cellulose or magnesium stearate. These ingredients don’t really help your health; they’re just there to bulk up the product. Also, be cautious with herbal ingredients that don't have strong research backing them up, as they could be unsafe or not work at all.
Next, check the dosage of the actual beneficial ingredients in the supplement. It's important to compare these amounts to the Nutrient Reference Values (NRV) designed for women. This helps make sure you're getting the right nutrients your body needs, especially for your age and diet.
When should someone seek medical advice instead of relying on supplements?
If you're noticing that your hair is suddenly falling out a lot, if your scalp is itchy or red, or if you've been taking hair growth supplements but aren’t seeing any results, it’s important to talk to a doctor instead of just relying on supplements. Other signs to pay attention to include feeling really tired, gaining or losing weight unexpectedly, having a family history of hair loss, or experiencing side effects from medications you’re taking.
Can taking too many vitamins cause hair loss or other health issues?
Taking too many vitamins can actually do more harm than good, including causing hair loss and other health issues. For example, excessive vitamin A can lead to dizziness and nausea, while too much selenium may result in hair loss, brittle nails, and stomach problems. High doses of vitamin E can interfere with blood clotting, increasing the risk of bleeding, and overloading on iron can cause fatigue and even organ damage. To avoid these risks, always stick to recommended daily amounts and opt for balanced, high-quality supplements.
Any other advice or tips to deal with hair loss?
Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in maintaining skin and scalp health by stimulating and nourishing hair follicles and sebaceous glands. While the direct impact of omega-3s on hair growth and thickness is still being studied, research indicates that a deficiency in these essential fats can lead to dryness, inflammation, and even hair loss. Ensuring you get enough omega-3s in your diet can help create a healthy environment for your hair to thrive. Opt for a high-strength variety like the one from Nutravita
Meet the Expert
Riya Lakhani-Kanji is a dedicated expert in women’s hormone health, gut health and plant-based nutrition. She has completed a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Human Nutrition, and has developed a passion for giving advice on various topics on improving health and wellbeing. With a focus on perimenopause, menopause, fertility, and pregnancy, Riya is committed to addressing the root cause of symptoms for a holistic approach to wellness.
Navigating through a wide range of concerns, including acne, weight loss, Premenstrual syndrome (PMS), hair thinning, fatigue and mood swings, Riya’s practice emphasises personalised solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Drawing from the valuable insights of Professor Tim Spector in plant-focused nutrition, Riya encourages embracing positive lifestyle changes that promote hormonal balance and enhance overall well-being.