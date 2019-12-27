Rochelle Humes took to Instagram on Friday to show off her new hairstyle – and the doting mum looked absolutely gorgeous. Sharing a selfie with her followers, the former Saturdays singer could be seen sporting a fresh set of braids, and her hair colour was also lighter. Rochelle added the caption: "OK can I go to the beach now please?" It seems that her new look has got her dreaming of sunnier climes.

Rochelle and husband Marvin have been busy over the festive season. The pair treated their followers to many Christmassy snaps, and on the day itself the doting mum took once again to Instagram to share an adorable glimpse into her family's day. In the photo, the married couple can be seen standing in front of their impressive Christmas tree, and Marvin is wearing a silver crown fresh from a Christmas cracker.

Rochelle shared the snap on Instagram

The TV star added the caption: "Christmas Day 2019. It looks all love but in fact he has just beaten me at '30 seconds' (my new favourite game) and is very smug about it." Fans were quick to point out how glamorous Rochelle looked. One wrote: "You look amazing!" Another added: "I love your outfit!"

Earlier in December, the 30-year-old announced that she would be launching a new kids range that would include children’s bath, body and hair products. The TV star broke the news on Instagram, writing: "WHAT A DAY!!! The best early Christmas present I could have hoped for, my product range has arrived in our warehouse and I’m not sure if I’m gonna scream, cry or wee!! Maybe all of the above?! Massive pinch me moment, hurry up 2020!!!! #babybrand #bossmum #girlpower #womeninbusiness."

Rochelle and Marvin are parents to two little girls, six-year-old Alaia-Mai and two-year-old Valentina.

