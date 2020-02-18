Gemma Atkinson has changed her hair in a major way – and we love it The ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant looked flawless

Gemma Atkinson now has a fringe! The doting mum took to Instagram on Tuesday night to debut her new look, and we are so here for it. Gemma - who could be seen sitting in the back of a car on the way to work – filmed herself turning her head from side to side, and added the caption: "When @cintalondon does your hair and makeup for the BRITs and you have a minute fringe." As far as we're concerned, Gemma should stick with the gorgeous look for good!

When she's not busy at work, Gemma can most likely be found spending time with her adorable seven-month-old daughter Mia, who she often shares photos of on Instagram. Earlier in February, the former Hollyoaks star even revealed that the tot had started to read… sort of! Sharing a heart-melting photo of Mia, the little'un could be seen propped up against a pile of cushions and clutching a book that she appeared to be engrossed in. While she might not be able to read quite yet, she clearly enjoyed the pictures – and her mum captioned the cute picture: "Tonight's reading – Kangaroos," adding a kangaroo emoji.

Bangs look good on you, Gemma!

Mia is the actress' first child, and she shares Mia with her partner Gorka Marquez, who she met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in February last year and the family currently reside in Greater Manchester.

Gemma and Gorka recently celebrated the fact that it had been two years since the Strictly star had asked Gemma to be his girlfriend, and to mark the occasion, the 35-year-old radio presenter shared a series of never-before-seen pictures of herself and Gorka, writing: "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes. Thanks for everything, Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

