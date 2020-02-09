Gemma Atkinson posted a photo to her Instagram Stories at the weekend which revealed her baby daughter has added a new skill to her repertoire – or it looked that way, at least! The sweet snap showed little Mia, who was born on 4 July, propped up against a pile of cushions and clutching a book that she appeared to be engrossed in. While she might not be able to read quite yet, she clearly enjoyed the pictures – and who could blame her, considering the subject matter?! Her mum captioned the cute picture: "Tonight's reading – Kangaroos," adding a kangaroo emoji.

Mia is the actress' first child, and she shares the little girl with her partner Gorka Marquez, who she met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in February last year. The family live in Greater Manchester but Gemma also added videos and photos to Instagram showing a trip with Mia to Hamley's in London on Sunday, where Mia was treated to her first ball pit experience and had a look at the store's huge range of toys.

Gemma posted the sweet photo of baby Mia to Instagram

On Wednesday, Gemma shared that it was a very special anniversary for her and Gorka, as they celebrated two years since the professional dancer asked her to be his girlfriend. Sharing a series of never-before-seen pictures, the 35-year-old radio presenter was full of praise for her beau, writing: "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes. Thanks for everything, Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

Last October, the 35-year-old explained to HELLO! that marriage isn't a priority for the pair, saying: "I'm not really too fussed about being Mrs Marquez and being married. We will get married one day I'm sure. But I've not really pictured myself in a big white frock, it's a lot of faff." The former Emmerdale star added: "We could maybe just go to a registry office and do it."

