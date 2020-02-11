If you're bored of your hairstyle or want to impress your Valentine's date with a new 'do, look no further than Selena Gomez. We'd be lying if we said we hadn't wished we could replicate the pop star's look at least once or twice since she rose to fame on Wizards of Waverly Place - but can you blame us? Although she is known for her thick chocolate hair, the brunette beauty has tried out a range of styles cuts and colours over the years, from platinum blonde bobs to 60-inspired updos and bangs. Most recently, she has embraced a wilder style with luscious curls and caramel tones - and she looks incredible!

Selena was blonde in 2017

The Rare singer debuted her new hairstyle in a series of photos she posted to Instagram, showing off a shoulder-length cut with caramel hues lightening the tips in a balayage style and a wispy fringe framing her face. Styled in big messy curls, she paired her new hair with a cosy grey roll-neck and sparkly silver earrings for a relaxed yet glamorous look. Fans were delighted with her new locks and were quick to share their praise. "Favorite hair style hands down!!!!" one wrote, while another simple said: "Hair" followed by love heart emojis.

As usual, the American-born actress nailed her beauty look. While she chose not to caption the pictures, it was clear she was promoting her new makeup line Rare Beauty. Rocking black eyeliner, long lashes and a peach-coloured pout, we imagine she was modelling some of the products that will be launching in Sephora stores in North America this summer.

Despite rumours circulating for months, Selena officially announced Rare Beauty last week with a video on social media. She revealed in the caption, "I’ve been working on this special project for two years," before directing fans to a new page for the brand. Speaking of its aim, the first post revealed: "Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world."

