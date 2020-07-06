GMB's Susanna Reid gets Kate Middleton's hairdresser to transform her hair The presenter showed off her results on Monday morning

Susanna Reid made use of Super Saturday to get her hair done after three months of lockdown – and the GMB star made sure she got a royally good treatment by visiting Kate Middleton's hairdresser.

Showing off her new cut and colour, the 49-year-old revealed to viewers on Monday morning that she had paid a visit to Richard Ward over the weekend.



The presenter shared a picture with viewers, showing her sitting in the hairdressing chair with her new 'do and wearing a mask. Next to her is Richard, who is smiling whilst wearing a protective visor.

Piers Morgan praised her new look before revealing that he too had had a haircut at the weekend. Explaining his experience, he told Susanna and Dr Hilary: "The first sight was [a thermometer] and that was a bit dramatic. All of it is an interesting experience, they all had visors on and gloves. I was encouraged to wear a mask and gloves inside," he said.



Following his new haircut, the father-of-four headed out to his favourite restaurant, Cambio de Tercio, and shared a picture on Instagram.

"So nice to be back at London's best restaurant Cambio de Tercio. Still fabulous food, delicious wine & exceptional service. Shame about Kevin but you can't have everything in life. Thanks to Abel & the brilliant staff. Great to be back," he wrote.



During Monday's show, he added: "It was interesting watching a restaurant that I know really well trying to adhere to the rules. All tables were, I would say three metres apart, all the staff obviously in masks, very careful about how they did everything. It's a brave new world, literally, and actually we have to help the economy get going and we have to do it in the safest possible way, that's the equation we are all living with.