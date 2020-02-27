We are loving Susanna Reid's latest hair look! The Good Morning Britain presenter went for a laidback style for Thursday's show, embracing plenty of texture to enhance her sunkissed blonde highlights. Susanna usually opts for tighter curls or a bouncy blowdry, so her more modern look was quickly noticed by fans. The host also wore a bold red dress, keeping her makeup glowing and natural as always - we approve!

Susanna's natural waves

Susanna has been embracing her natural texture more recently, and also wore a similar tousled style at the National Television Awards in January. Though she's usually known for her dark raven locks, the star often adds blonde pieces to add dimension - and she recently opened up about her relationship with colouring her hair, touching on the headlines that followed Sharon Osbourne's decision to go grey.

While supporting the choice of other women to welcome their natural colour, she said in an article for the Daily Mail: "Older women have made massive progress on TV, but this is one barrier I’m not breaking down. For the time being, I’m keeping the silver under cover and embracing the brunette — not because I have to, but because I want to."



She added: "I believe it’s feminist for us all to look the way we want to look. Years ago, I was advised by a producer to dye my hair. I was in my early 30s and had only a few greys. I have done so ever since, and my children joke that they have never seen the ‘real’ me. To be fair, I have no idea what my natural hair colour is any more — and I have no intention of finding out after 20 years of dedicated dyeing."

Like the rest of the Good Morning Britain ladies, Susanna works with fashion stylist Debbie Harper on her morning television looks. On Monday, she chose a bold yellow Karen Millen frock, for Tuesday's show she wore a lace-detailed Paper Dolls dress and on Wednesday, it was a pale pink number from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite clothing brands, Goat. Here's to the rest of the week!