Ben Shephard reveals Kate Garraway's daughter gave her a haircut for GMB return Kate appeared on the show on Friday to discuss her husband Derek's coronavirus battle

Kate Garraway made a long-awaited return to Good Morning Britain on Friday to discuss her husband Derek Draper's coronavirus battle, and her daughter Darcey gave her some pampering before her TV appearance to ensure she was looking her best.

Ben Shephard revealed that the 14-year-old told her mum she couldn't appear on television with her hair in its current condition after going months without a cut due to the lockdown, so she took matters into her own hands and gave it a trim.

Kate Garraway's daughter Darcey cut her hair before her GMB appearance

The results were visible in Kate's Instagram video on Thursday evening, where she, Darcey and her son Billy did their own Clap for Carers in their kitchen in continued support for Derek – and her co-stars Ben and Ranvir Singh were impressed!

"We got a little glimpse at the trim Darcey's given Kate," Ben said as the clip played on GMB on Friday. "It's looking pretty good I think," Ranvir Singh added. "When I saw this last night I wondered, 'How's Kate managed to keep her hair under control?' and now I know." The newsreader joked: "Darcey's is looking a bit big though to be fair." Her comment prompted Ben to add: "And rightly so, she won't let Kate anywhere near it."

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since the end of March

Kate has been keeping fans and well-wishers updated on a weekly basis after her husband Derek contracted coronavirus in March. He has spent the past ten weeks in hospital, but Kate and her family are keeping hope that he will make a full recovery.

"I'm just so grateful that he's still here," Kate said as she appeared on the show on Friday morning. "But he's very, very sick." She revealed that he is now free from COVID-19, but the virus has made him seriously ill.

