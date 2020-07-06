This Morning's Phillip Schofield heads to the salon for his hair transformation - see the results The star was happy to see his hairdresser Lino Carbosiero

Phillip Schofield has publicly complained about the state of his hair during lockdown, and even though his wife Stephanie has done a good job at keeping it looking chic, on Monday afternoon he headed straight to visit his hairdresser.

Sharing a picture of the visit on Instagram stories, the TV presenter could be seen posing next to Lino Carbosiero whilst wearing a mask. Lino, was also fully protected, wearing a visor, mask and gloves.

Phillip posed with his hairdresser Lino Carbosiero

"Finally I can visit @linocarbosiero," he wrote across the image which shows the 58-year-old smiling, clearly happy with the much needed trim.

Phillip and Lino are very close, and that was clear to see back in May as he showed the presenter's wife, Stephanie, how to cut her husband's hair whilst on FaceTime.

The father-of-two let his wife cut his hair the exact day that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed that salons would not be opening until 4 July "at the very earliest".

"July? Sod that!" he wrote at the time in one of his stories. The following clips showed him and his wife of 28 years talking to their hairdresser Lino via video call.

Once Stephanie had taken in Lino's instructions, she got the scissors and began to cut Phillip's hair. "Not the sharpest of scissors," she said laughing as she struggled to cut his hair. "Do you want to get the bread knife out," joked Phil as Steph replied: "Don't tempt me."

The 58-year-old then happily showed off his new look, smiling as he said: "That is a quality quarantine cut. Nicely done. Very good, thank you."

"I'm really chuffed," a beaming Stephanie said to the camera.

"How much do I owe you? Phil cheekily asked his wife, as she jokingly replied: "Lots!"