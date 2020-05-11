Phillip Schofield enlists wife Stephanie's help to solve hair dilemma Stephanie and Phillip have been married for 28 years

This Morning's Phillip Schofield has been documenting his hair troubles since lockdown began in March, and on Monday he finally enlisted the help of his wife Stephanie to solve the issue.

Taking to Instagram stories, the presenter revealed to his more than three million fans that he was cutting his hair after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had confirmed that salons would not be opening until 4 July "at the very earliest".

"July? Sod that!" he wrote in one of his stories. The following clips showed him and his wife of 28 years talking to their hairdresser Lino Carbosiero over FaceTime.

Once Stephanie had taken in Lino's instructions, she got the scissors and began to cut Phillip's hair. "Not the sharpest of scissors," she said laughing as she struggled to cut his hair. "Do you want to get the bread knife out," joked Phil as Steph replied: "Don't tempt me."

The 58-year-old then happily showed off his new look, smiling as he said: "That is a quality quarantine cut. Nicely done. Very good, thank you."

"I'm really chuffed," a beaming Stephanie said to the camera.

"How much do I owe you? Phil cheekily asked his wife, as she jokingly replied: "Lots!"

Phil's new look comes just days after he and his family spent the bank holiday together playing a game of Murder Mystery.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Phillip shared a picture of himself posing alongside his family and daughter Ruby's boyfriend Will all dressed in character. "Murder Mystery night... we're all in character and taking it very seriously," he captioned the snap, which was taken in the garden of his £2million home.

For the fun game, the father-of-two had to play Eli Cronenberg, who is described as a film director who plays it cool with "a black shirt unbuttoned at the neck and rolled up at the elbows, blue jeans and designer cowboy boots."