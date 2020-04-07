After joking about letting his hair grow on This Morning with his co-host Holly Willoughby the other day, Phillip Schofield appears to have gone back on his word! The daytime presenter, who has been fronting the daily show amid the coronavirus pandemic, took to his Instagram Stories to share a live video of himself trimming the sides around his head. "Yeah, you see the thing is, this was bound to happen at some stage," he told his followers on Tuesday afternoon. "And I was going to have to do something about this."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield trims his own hair amid coronavirus outbreak

"It's been worrying me for some time," he added. "However…" The clip then cut to the dad-of-two cutting the tiny strays close to his ear with an electric blade. "Oh my good gracious," he gasped. "I'm going to make such a pig's ear of this." Looking towards the camera lens whilst trimming, Phillip explained: "It's only a brief live, as I need both hands and I need to concentrate. But I just thought I'd let you know what was happening in my afternoon."

Phillip and Holly are hosting This Morning amid the coronavirus pandemic

"I'm beginning to look a little dishevelled," he continued. "Shave it all off…? I mean it would be easier that's for sure." Watch the video above to see the results! Meanwhile, each week day both Phillip and Holly have been entertaining viewers on This Morning during the UK's lockdown. The pair have continued to host as they are considered 'key workers' as broadcast journalists, and therefore are providing a public service and able to remain on air. Following government guidelines, the hosts have embraced the social-distancing discipline, sitting two metres apart on their famous sofa.

