BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker surprises viewers following haircut

BBC Breakfast journalist Dan Walker surprised his followers with his "unrecognisable" and "youthful" appearance after getting his first hair cut in months!

Taking to his social media page on Monday to share a photo of himself with his colleague Louise Minchin, the 43-year-old certainly looked chuffed with his new hairstyle. "Head feels a lot lighter this morning," he joked.

On Instagram, Dan added another close-up snap of his hairdo from the studio and said: "Morning. New barnet alert. I seem to have forgotten to smile."

His followers were equally delighted to see his transformed look, with one writing: "Bless you're looking years younger. Just put the TV on, didn't recognize you lol." Another remarked: "Looks nice Dan! And very well dressed again!"

Louise Minchin shared this selfie of the pair on Monday

On Saturday, salons and barber shops across England were given the green light to reopen as lockdown restrictions have now eased - and Dan wasted no time to book an appointment.

Over the weekend, the news anchor shared a series of pictures with his hairdresser. In the caption, he wrote: "Mrs Walker has kept it respectable but great to see Sam at @capellihairsheffield for some professional scissor action."

The BBC host shared this snap on Instagram

Throughout lockdown Dan has been trying to maintain his hair length with the help of his wife Sarah. Although last month, the broadcaster revealed he "butchered" his own hair after his partner finally agreed to give him a lockdown trim. He praised her for doing an "amazing" job, but after getting scissor happy, Dan confessed he'd ruined all of her hard work.

The photo ahead of his hair transformation

In fact, Dan couldn't even share the results of his new 'do because he said it is "so bad", so he shared a hilarious throwback photo of himself as a child sporting a rather questionable hairdo. "My wife finally agreed to cut my hair," he said at the time.

"She has done an amazing job. ‪Sadly, I decided to have a little trim of the fringe afterwards and... I have butchered it. It is SO bad I can’t even show you an actual picture of the scissor shame. This will have to do."

