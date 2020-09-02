Princess Charlene debuts statement short fringe during new appearance The royal is rocking a new haircut!

Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out in France on Saturday, and we couldn't help but notice she's changed up her hair look!

The royal appears to have had an edgy new haircut - can we call that short new fringe a baby bang? We think so. Charlene's signature blonde bob is now framed with the statement cut, and we're loving the look…

During her June appearance at the Fete de la Saint Jean, the Princess was wearing her fringe much longer - we wonder when she went for the chop?

Princess Charlene rocked bold yellow and baby bangs

Charlene and her husband Prince Albert visited Nice to watch stage one of the Tour de France, which set off on Saturday. The royal couple were also joined by MMA fighter Conor McGregor and his girlfriend Dee Devlin as they watched the race.

The royal teamed her modern new haircut with a white one-shoulder top, white jeans and a bright yellow biker jacket. She also wore a bold face mask which appeared to bear the catchphrase of Batman villain the Joker, reading: "Why so serious?"

The likes of Emma Watson, Emma Roberts and even Beyoncé have rocked the baby bangs trend in the past, and some versions of the style appeared on the Autumn/Winter '20 runways.

Charlene has tried many different hairstyles over the years

Princess Charlene is actually pretty experimental with her hair, and has worn a number of different cuts and styles in the past. While we've seen it as long as shoulder-length, she seems to favour a shorter look and has worn it in everything from pixie to asymmetric shapes.

She first rocked an ultra-short style in 2015, with husband Prince Albert sweetly telling People: "I knew that she wanted to do that, and I think she looks great with short hair."