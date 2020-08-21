Anita Rani shows off short new hair transformation – and it looks incredible Get your bob inspiration here!

If you've been toying with the idea of going for a post-lockdown chop or drastic hair transformation now hairdressers are back up and running, look no further than the gorgeous Anita Rani for inspiration – how lovely does she look with her new bob haircut? The Countryfile star showed off her chic new look on Instagram on Thursday evening, swishing around her silky new locks which came courtesy of swanky session stylist Oskar Pera.

WATCH: Anita shows off her new haircut

"HAIRCUT! Gonna cut that lockdown outta my hair. Thank you @oskarperahair the head massage was the one," she captioned her video, completing her look with bold red lipstick, gold jewellery and statement sunglasses.

Anita took a gorgeous selfie of her new style

Anita has rocked a bob hairstyle in the past, though her latest look is certainly a change from her previous length, which had almost grown past her shoulders. She was clearly loving that 'new hair feeling' after she left the hairdressers, since she also posted a glamorous selfie to show off her new 'do.

The presenter gave an exclusive interview to HELLO! back in May, revealing how she'd been coping at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Anita revealed that she and husband Bhupi Rehal, to whom she has been married for over ten years, have been enjoying some "fabulous" quality time together.

Anita spoke to HELLO! in May

"I am spending lots of quality time with Bhupi, which has been fabulous, I'm cooking loads, the weather has been amazing, and I'm feeling grateful for the life I have, as I know there are lots of people in the world who are in crazy situations," she said.

"For the first couple of weeks I was still in normal work mode, bouncing around my house thinking I should be doing stuff," she told us, adding: "I was trying to get my head around the reality of the situation, but I've enjoyed loads of things about it."

